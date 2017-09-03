One killed in Springfield car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has new information on a deadly accident in Springfield.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the passenger of a Ford Mustang was killed after it crashed at the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Harvey Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city at about 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Leger said they had to use hydraulic tools to pry open the car’s door and get the victims out.

Leger said the driver of the car was also rushed to Baystate Medical Center.

It’s not clear what caused the accident and the name of the victims have not been given out.