Labor Day weekend travelers facing higher gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Americans are celebrating the long Labor Day weekend by getting away.

This Labor Day weekend is expected to be a busy one, both on the roads and in the air. MassDOT has shut down roadway construction from Friday until Tuesday to help ease some of the heavy traffic that can be caused by holiday travel. They are encouraging drivers to use the Mass511 website to view traffic cameras and get live drive time estimates.

Accidents and car troubles can cause backups on the highway, and MassDOT said they will be increasing patrols of their emergency services programs with MAPFRE on all major roadways to help with roadside assistance.

If you’re planning on driving, you are probably paying more at the pump. AAA estimates about a quarter of the Gulf Coast’s oil refining has been taken offline in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The average price at the pump Sunday is $2.62 per gallon. AAA said, despite the country’s oil and gas inventories being high, because of the uncertainty of the amount of damage caused by Harvey and when the refineries will be back online, the prices will continue to rise.

An estimated 16 million people are expected to fly over the holiday weekend, with Monday expected to be one of the busiest days at the airport.

