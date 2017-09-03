Irish pride celebrated at Sons of Erin festival in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The steady rain didn’t discourage the annual Sons of Erin Irish festival in Westfield Sunday.

It’s a celebration of Irish pride filled with music, good food, and good company. Because of the weather, the folks at the festival kept dry in the pavilion of the festival’s Westfield home.

It’s an occasion they attend every year.

Festival organizer Karen Casey told 22News, “There’s not a lot of Irish culture in the area now in West Springfield, but we’ve been here for a long time, a lot of people want to celebrate their Irish heritage.”

The music provided by Leo Doherty and the original bards reunion provided spirit to offset the dismal weather outside the pavilion.