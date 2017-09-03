Gloomy weather puts Labor Day activities on hold

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain and cold weather Sunday caused many people to change their plans for the Labor Day weekend.

People told 22News that their plans to go to the beach, picnics and barbecues were cancelled because of wet weather.

Marking the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day weekend is one of the last opportunities to enjoy fun in the sun.

With heavy rain and temperatures in the fifties, Sunday felt more like fall than summer, putting many people’s Labor Day activities on hold.

“Really wanted to go to the beach,” said Alex Kravchenko. “I had big plans for this weekend, but obviously can’t really do anything because it’s dark, gloomy and raining.”

Residents told 22News that they weren’t happy with having to spend part of their Labor Day weekend indoors.

“It wasn’t nice enough out to do anything really,” said Luke Gawron. “We went shopping for a bit and that was about it, went out to eat and that was pretty much the day. Now we’re going to go home and probably just take a nap.”

Although Sunday may not have been ideal for Labor Day activities, Monday’s temperature is expected to reach 80 degrees.

One Chicopee resident told 22News the Three County Fair and the Blandford Fair should attract a lot of people for Labor Day Monday.

“I do believe there’s going to be an increase of attendance at the fair and what not,” said Brian King. “People travel quite a distance there, the die hards are obviously there, but tomorrow the attendance is going to be much better.”

