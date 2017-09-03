Fire at apartment building in Springfield leaves 5 people homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Springfield put out a fire in a three-story apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire started at 22 Mattoon Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday. According to Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Leger, the fire was extinguished quickly.

Leger said that no one was injured in the fire, but five residents have been displaced. The Red Cross is providing assistance for them.

The fire is estimated to have caused over $150,000 in damage. There has been no word yet on what started the fire.