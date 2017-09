CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee Police dog is being credited with finding a missing 6 year old autistic child.

The child went missing at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the area of Anderson Street.

The dog was able to track the child from his home to the fence bordering Westover Air Reserve Base.

He was found safe near Outer Drive and then returned to his parents.