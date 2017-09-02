CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s a hopelessly confused millennial to do when he suddenly discovers his dad’s been cheating on mom?

“The Only Living Boy in New York” is the kind of psychologically sophisticated hogwash that only an upscale New Yorker might appreciate. Newcomer Callum Turner makes a startling discovery about Pierce Brosnan, the father he idolizes.

Dad’s been dating his secretary. Right then and there, Callum develops what I like to call an adultery fetish. He becomes so obsessed with Brosnan’s mistress, who turns out to be Kate Beckinsale on sabbatical from those awful “Underworld” vampire/werewolf thrillers.

Obsession soon turns to fascination. He’ll confront her, but actually yearns to seduce her.

This looks like the start of beautifully sick relationship, which only a wise old dog like Cullum’s confessor and mentor, Jeff Bridges, can possibly provide the answers.

Bridges’ sympathetic character gives the picture some distinction, but not nearly enough to save the movie or his young disciple from doing something stupid.

Beware of intellectuals giving profound advice. As Bridges advises, “let life take over, find a way and bounce.” A confused Callum replies, “That’s it.”

An equally confused Becker concurs…That’s it…

What did you expect? “The Only Living Boy in New York” deserves and gets a downbeat 2 stars.

And we get to write off another empty art film pretending to be oh-so-smart, but can’t hide being a dud…

Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan, Callum Turner, Kate Beckinsale, Cynthia Nixon