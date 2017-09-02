“The Joker” roller coaster at Six Flags got stuck again

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than three months after a separate malfunction, The Joker roller coaster at Six Flags in Agawam got stuck again.

Six Flags Spokesperson Jennifer McGrath confirmed the incident, which happened this Saturday evening.

McGrath told 22News, The Joker did not complete it’s normal ride cycle and stopped somewhere in the middle of the ride. All the guests were able to get off safely and the ride was inspected by the park’s maintenance team and put back in operation.

In June, The Joker malfunctioned when it had trouble getting up the lift hill.