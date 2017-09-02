Springfield resident celebrates her 105th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family came from all over the county this weekend to help Viola Sylvia Goodman of Springfield celebrate her 105th birthday.

Viola’s children had hired a hall, the Chez Josef in Agawam to accommodate all the well wishers.

Daughter Leslie Grant of Springfield is so proud of her mother’s accomplishments. “My mother raised seven kids, my father died when I was six years old. And my mother’s the foundation. She’s the matriarch of our family, and relatives from Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, we’re here to celebrate with her” said, Grant.

It was quite an occasion. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by to proclaim this day, Viola Sylvia Goodman day.