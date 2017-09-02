Springfield firefighters donate time for “Fill The Boot” drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Springfield’s busiest intersections was a hub of activity Saturday on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Members of Firefighters Local 648 were “filling the boot” on Boston Road on behalf of finding a cure for the disease that afflicts children and young adults.

Springfield firefighter Brian Vigneault found drivers very sympathetic to the cause.

“Every year we come out at this intersection and collect, raise money for good research and support a good cause,” said Vigneault. “Which happens to be the International Firefighters Association charity of choice for over sixty years.”

Over the years, drivers have become accustomed to greeting these firefighters giving on their time to help eradicate the debilitating disease.