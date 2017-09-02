Red Cross chapter sees surge in volunteer applications after Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross of western Massachusetts said they were overwhelmed by the number of people volunteering to help.

Anna Rudderforth, a Springfield resident who signed up to volunteer, said “I can’t sit in my living room and watch this anymore and not do anything about it.”

Thirty people signed up in advance for Saturday’s day-long volunteer training session, ready to help any way they could.

Rudderforth said “I’ve actually cried watching this stuff. I wanna be right there. I want them to be able to cry on me, talk to me. And I want to do what I need to do.”

Thousands of Red Cross volunteers from across the country have converged in Texas, helping to support the more than 250 shelters set up by the Red Cross and their partners. As of Friday, some 42,000 people sought refuge in these shelters overnight.

More than 50 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to Texas, and new volunteers said they’re happy to lend a hand here at home.

The Red Cross of western Massachusetts said, with many local volunteers leaving to provide aid in Texas, new volunteers can help fill some of the holes, helping to keep operations running as normal in Massachusetts.

Stephen Zielinski, a West Springfield resident, said “I mean, it doesn’t matter whether the disaster was in Texas or Connecticut or Massachusetts, we need people all over to help out. Anything that I can do, I would be willing to help out. It’s just unbelievable, I can’t even… it’s catastrophic. It’s devastating to these people”.

Monetary donations to help support relief efforts are still desperately needed. The Red Cross of western Massachusetts said they will be holding more training days to meet the volume of volunteers signing up to help.

