Red Cross calling for volunteers to help locally or deploy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our team coverage of how you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey continues.

By the time volunteer training wrapped up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, 47 people offered their services to the Red Cross.

28 of those volunteers decided to act after hearing about the training session on 22News.

“You were advertising it great on the television news and I said, gee I’d like to do that,” said Mary Ellen Lemieux. “I can’t go to Texas but I figured I would help by manning the phone so other people could go places.”

If you deploy, you’ll be in Texas for two weeks helping in the shelters and to organize community meals.

“We’re able to deploy in as soon as two weeks from now if we so desire,” said Robert LaChance. “We are just getting all the coursework done and everything else. That’s why I was here today.”

But the Red Cross also needs volunteers to stay local and cover for those who’ve deployed.

Brenda Brouillette of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts said, “We still have fires every day here in western Massachusetts and across the state. “We still are installing smoke detectors in homes.”

You can help with your time, your money, or both.

Dawn MacKinnon, an East Longmeadow resident, said “I donated immediately. And then there are other things that you want to know how you can help because your heart goes out to people who you know have lost so much.

So far, 70 people from Massachusetts including 15 from western Massachusetts are helping Harvey victims on the ground.

The Red Cross said they pay for all the necessary travel expenses.

They’ll be holding more volunteer training sessions beginning Sunday in Worcester, then in Lawrence and Cambridge before coming back to western Massachusetts at the end of next week.

The classes last between one and three hours.