Portuguese Festa brings thousands to Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people came to Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow Saturday to celebrate the 69th annual Festa.

The Festa is an event where people come to enjoy Portuguese music, food and culture.

Organized by Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Festa attracts thousands of people from different states and countries, creating a Portuguese tradition that has no borders.

Tyler Branco, a Ludlow resident said, “It’s something that I’ve been coming to since I was a little kid, being Portuguese. One big this is the food, the music, the dancing. I remember when I was younger my family from Bridgeport used to come to this all the time. People from all over come, from Florida to Canada.”

And you don’t have to be Portuguese to enjoy what the Festa has to offer.

“With the very diverse place that Massachusetts is,” said Adrian Cabrera. “It’s really nice to see different cultures especially cultures like Portuguese. It’s just a nice place for people to hangout and see a lot of different people come and share this culture together.”

With dozens of food vendors, rides and musical performances, one Ludlow resident said it’s an event that grows year after year.

“It’s grown a lot,” said Diane Leal. “Because when I first started coming about 15-20 years ago, it was not half as crowded as it is now. It was quiet, now it’s just amazing.”

The celebrating continued until midnight and will begin again Sunday with an outdoor Portuguese mass at 11:00 a.m.