WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a crash in Westfield Saturday morning.

Westfield Police Lt. Kevin Bard told 22News, police were called to Holyoke Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a one car crash.

The man driving the car was killed in the crash. There was a passenger in the car, but there has been no word on their condition.

According to Lt. Bard, Holyoke Road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.