Monson holds town wide tag sale

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – When the people in Monson want to raise money for charity, they hold a town wide tag sale.

This was the 18th annual Monson tag sale. There was even a tag sale guide and map for out-of-towners looking for bargains.

Marie Belliveau is one of the many veteran vendors in town, “Quite a variety, I’ve been doing very well. My neighbor’s been doing very well on books, everybody’s looking for a bargain, of course, that’s understandable.”

The hub of activity took place near the First Church of Monson, where the traditional tag sale activity was interrupted just long enough for a barbecue lunch.