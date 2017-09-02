Local body shop helped people affected by Hurricane Harvey

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday a Hampshire county auto body shop became the center of the relief effort, to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Trevor Bleau Co-owner, told 22News, “We honestly didn’t think it was going to be this big, but thats a great thing.”

That’s because you saw it on 22News first. After our broadcast, what started as a few bags, grew into this!! An estimated 30-thousand pounds of vital goods.

R.T’s Auto shop became the center of a relief effort, to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“When this sort of tragedy happens in Texas, this sort of thing needs to happen, so why not here” said, Bleau.

Due to the outpouring of support, the auto shop has been unable to work, for the last two days. Cars after car after car. I mean at one point, we had 3 or 4 cars in the parking lot waiting to be unloaded.

Their only job now, collecting donations. One by one. Bag by bag. Vitals products like, formula, toiletries, clothing – some still with the tags on it were all collected. Including water.

From the oldest to the youngest. All hands were on deck. “Because if we needed it, they would probably help us out” said, Bleau.

Despite being more than 1800 miles away, Harvey victims, were on the minds & hearts of people here in western Massachusetts.

John and Sheri Skill of Belchertown told 22News, “We’re just watching it and they have nothing. And one lady caught me, and she says, ‘I wanna go home, but I don’t have one.’ And I can’t fathom having that.”

The Skills spent more than $350 dollars, on brand new pillows, sheets, pampers and children’s toys. “I wrote on some of the items, just so they know that Massachusetts is thinking about them and we all care,” said Skill.

As traumatized victims, try to wrap their head around their new reality. Hurricane Harvey left a million people without a place to call home, and at least 47 dead.

“Our brothers and sisters down in Texas need us right now. It’s been a great outpouring of support from our local community, so we just wanted to help and make that a reality” said Dave Kopazz of Ware.

On Saturday at noon, a convoy of trucks, bound for Texas, will pick up every donated items.

“We’re friends and neighbors being good friends and neighbors” said Kopazz.