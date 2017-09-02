Local Bishop encourages all faiths unite in wake of Harvey

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield appealed to people of all faiths to get involved in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The Bishop called Harvey’s impact, “unprecedented,” and encouraged people of all faiths to unite and help their neighbor.

He wants to remind people that the definition of neighbor goes beyond who is living next door.

“Anything that we can do to help our neighbors in Texas in Louisiana really needs to be done,” said Rozanski. “That’s the essence of what religion really is. That’s the essence of faith. Especially when we reach out to our neighbor in need.”

Bishop Rozanski said they’ll be having a special collection at all Sunday services this week for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The money will go to Catholic Charities.

A non-profit who works with other relief agencies during major disasters.