Legislature’s fall agenda could include Medicaid, taxes

BOSTON (AP) — Summer vacation is nearing an end for Massachusetts lawmakers, who have a lengthy to-do list for the fall months.

Among the issues the Democratic-controlled Legislature could tackle upon returning from August recess are Medicaid cost containment, criminal justice reform and bills related to immigration.

While many Legislatures around the country have wrapped up their 2017 sessions, representatives and senators on Beacon Hill have been chided for producing relatively little legislation so far this year.

They began the session by approving, over Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto, an $18 million pay raise bill for themselves, other top elected state officials and judges.

Lawmakers also crafted a $40 billion state budget for the July 1 fiscal year and after lengthy negotiations, passed a bill making revisions to the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

