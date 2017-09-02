Inmate commits suicide at Hampden County Jail

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A inmate committed suicide Saturday at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.

That’s according to the Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Steve O’Neil. O’Neil told 22News a 46 year old man was found unresponsive just before noon.

Officers and nurses rushed to give CPR until the paramedics got there. The man was then taken to Baystate Medical Center, but it was too late to save his life.

The man was declared dead at about 12:30.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi put out a statement saying that they take suicides very seriously and work to try and prevent them.