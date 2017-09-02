Hundreds gather at Blunt Park for Stone Soul Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at Blunt Park in Springfield Saturday to enjoy music, food and each other’s company at the 29th Annual Stone Soul Festival.

The event is held every Labor Day weekend as a community reunion picnic bringing the Madison Square Community together.

The main purpose of the festival is to provide family activities, entertainment and cultural appreciation.

Event Organizer Karon Tyler told 22News, “It’s a festival of the community. Where everybody gets together, people you haven’t seen in a long time, you get to see them and you enjoy fellow shipping with another. And just showing L-O-V-E which is all pure love.”

The celebration continues Sunday with the “Praise in the Park” gospel celebration beginning at 10:00 a.m.