Deadly police shooting caught on dash camera

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dash camera footage of an officer involved shooting that left one man dead has been released by the Kettering Police Department.

The incident started as a traffic stop for failing to signal while switching lanes, but escalated after 33-year-old Jason Hoops allegedly ignored multiple warnings to keep his hands away from a gun tucked inside his front right pocket.

Dash cam video shows Officer Johnathan McCoy firing a total of nine shots. In the video, Officer McCoy could be heard demanding Hoops to put up his hands and place his hands on the dashboard.

At one point, McCoy warns: “You reach for that gun and I will blow your brains out.”

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman says there was a brief struggle between Officer McCoy and Hoops. He said McCoy grabbed Hoops’ right arm to stop Hoops from reaching for his gun.

He said Hoops pulled his hand away and reached for his gun anyway – and that’s when shots were fired.

“From what I’ve seen on this video. I’m pretty confident in saying that this officer did a very good job,” Prostman said. “The officer tells him six times to get his hands up, six times to put his hands on the dash, four times not to move, two times not to reach for the gun, and two times not to do anything stupid, and tells him to relax four times.”

Police found a Ruger pistol at the scene.

Chief Protsman said Hoops had a warrant out for his arrest and was previously convicted in Greene County for aggravated assault. “He should not have. He was a convicted felon, so, legally, he could not carry a weapon,” Prostman said.

He added, they have a signed statement from someone who spoke to Hoops, months ago, about why he was carrying a weapon. “He stated that he would die before he went back to prison and was willing to take out any cop that he had to,” Prostman said.

The man and woman who were inside the van at the time of the shooting were questioned by police and later released without charge.

Officer McCoy is on administrative leave while the incident is still under investigation.

