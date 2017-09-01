What’s the history behind Labor Day?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we begin celebrating the Labor Day weekend, do you know why we set aside the first Monday in September for the holiday?

Springfield historian Guy McLain traced the roots of the holiday to labor unrest in America 200 years ago.

But the holiday itself didn’t become reality until the late 19th century.

He told 22News that Massachusetts was among the first states to adopt Labor Day as a holiday.

“Most workers in the United States in 1890 were working 12-14 hours a day, six days a week,” McLain explained. “So they started campaigning for the 8 hour workday, which did not come about until 1940.”

The average work-week in America these days, according to McLain, is 47 hours a week.