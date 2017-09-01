Westfield businesses anticipate returning students

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of Westfield State University students will move in over the weekend.

With the students going back to school, many local businesses in downtown Westfield are anticipating more customers.

Two Rivers Burrito Company owner, Joe Wynn told 22News that entire faculty at Westfield State University accounts for a large part of their business during the school year.

“It helps out are business,” said Wynn. “Westfield State the students and the faculty and administration do make a big impact at us here at this restaurant and I’m sure the other businesses in the downtown.”

New students will be able to move in on September 3 and returning students will be able to return to campus on September 4.