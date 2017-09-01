Western Mass. residents enjoy first day of Three County Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first night of the Three County Fair took place Friday, and this year they celebrated a special milestone.

It was the 200th anniversary of the fair, which started in Hampshire County in 1817.

People attending the fair got to enjoy carnival games, horse demonstrations, crafts, and a variety of food and programs.

Friday was Veteran Appreciation Night at the fair.

Ted Gibson of Springfield told 22News, “I think the fair is very great. There’s a lot of different events around here for a small fair, you never think they’re going to have as much, but there’s a lot for all different family members, from children all the way up to 60-70 year old adults.”

The fair runs through Labor Day weekend, ending on Monday.

The Blandford Fair is also this weekend. They’re celebrating 150 years.