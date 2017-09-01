Western Mass Red Cross to hold volunteer training session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross needs more volunteers. But not every volunteer needs to be deployed to Texas.

Before you’re certified to help victims of a catastrophe, you need to be trained. The western Massachusetts chapter of the Red Cross will be holding a boot camp training session in Springfield on Saturday for all interested volunteers.

They’ll explain everything you need to know about the organization’s mission and the response operation in Texas. The Red Cross wants prospective volunteers to know that everyone can help make a difference.

“It’s these times, when we have major disasters, although it’s not in our state, that the community can come together and join other humanitarian hearted people to give back,” Jen Garutti told 22News. “We can do that in Western Mass.”

In addition to needing help with the Hurricane Harvey disaster, the Red Cross has other events coming up that require trained volunteers. Grautti told 22News that she is hopeful Saturday’s training session will attract 50 new recruits.

Training is also being offered in Worcester and Cambridge this holiday weekend. You can find all of this information on the Red Cross website.