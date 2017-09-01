UMass Amherst welcomes new students on first move-in day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst welcomed thousands of first-year and transfer students on Friday.

Nearly 6,000 students and their parents we’re all in town to help loved ones prepare their new home. Surprisingly, even with the influx of people, traffic in and around campus was moving.

Once they got there, it was constantly going. The big day has arrived for thousands of freshman and transfer students. UMASS Amherst on Friday welcomed 4,700 first year students and more than 1,100 transfer students.



“Very smooth. There were people here to help us unload the car,” said Brian Langman of Rockland County, NY. “We have two cars full of stuff. So we’re making our last trip up right now. So, it’s been very easy.”

One the people assisting, is volunteer student mover, known as a “minute mover.”

“I was there from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” said Robert Digiantomaso, Junior at UMass Amherst. “Constantly going up four flights of stairs, down four flights of stairs. All I can say is the gym’s not open today, so that really was my gym workout.”

That’s because the Pierpont elevator was down for about two hours, until it was repaired at 2 p.m. Forcing students and parents to use the stairs. UMASS set up several barriers to control congestion on campus.



The Northbound side of North University drive, heading into the campus, will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 7 a.m. in the morning and 5 p.m. in the evening.

This is to help alleviate some of the congestion in the area.

Fearing Street was closed to traffic and Commonwealth Avenue was restricted to parents and students.

Over the weekend the university is welcoming back an additional 13,000 students, who will live in 52 residence halls.