WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday night, the Big E held their road race and kids fun run at the Eastern States Exposition Fair Grounds.

A Big E kick-off party was also held at the Storrowton Tavern after the race.

The night included prizes for 5K winners and medals.

People also got to walk through the fairgrounds to see the set up for the Big E, which is just two weeks away.

The Big E kicks-off September 15 and runs through October 1.