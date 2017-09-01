Superintendent responding to Granville school bus concerns

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parents in the town of Granville have told 22News they are concerned about children taking two-hour school bus rides.

Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Superintendent Jennifer Willard assured 22News that despite their geographically large district, no children are on the bus for longer than an hour.

Thirteen percent of their students do get shuttled to a connecting bus, however.

The district owns and operates their own transportation company, and they sent home a letter to parents in Granville Friday better explaining the busing. Willard said they are still trying to work out the kinks of a new school year with more routes.

“We did have an issue yesterday where some students missed their initial bus leaving Woodland School, so they left a little after 4:00, so they may have gotten home after 5:00, but they were not on the bus for more than an hour,” Willard said.

The superintendent told 22News that they are hoping all three towns approve the district capital spending plan, which would allow them to purchase three more school buses to serve the district.

This is the first year that Granville elementary school students are attending classes in Southwick, after the Granville Village School shut down.