Springfield man found guilty of second degree murder from 2015

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was found guilty of second degree murder, Friday afternoon.

James Leydon of the Hampden County District Attorney’s office told 22News Ricardo Valentin was convicted of the murder of David Guasp, that occurred on High Street in Springfield on August 29, 2015.

“My sympathy continues to be with Mr. Guasp’s family as they deal with this tragic loss,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated in a news release. “I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green for their diligence and hard work in seeing this case through to a conviction and a just result.”

Valentin is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, at 10 a.m.

Police were called to the area of 92 High Street just before 7 a.m., on the night of August 29, where they found the 21-year-old Guasp on the back porch of the apartment building, suffering from a stab wound.

Police provided first aid, and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but he died about an hour later.