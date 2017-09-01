Springfield College welcomes largest first year students in school history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College said it has welcomed its largest class of first year undergraduate students in school history on September 1.

In a news release sent to 22News by the college, the class of 2021 was welcomed to campus by the school’s President Mary-Beth Cooper at the traditional New Student Convocation ceremony in Blake Arena.

“It’s not just the large quantity we’re excited about, but the quality of students as well,” President Cooper stated in a news release. “This is the strongest academic profile of any entering class in our history as well as the largest and most diverse. Springfield College celebrates an enrollment growth of approximately 22 percent as the 2017-18 academic year begins.”

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, four-year colleges and universities across the country have seen a decrease in enrollment by 9.7 percent over the last four years.

In Massachusetts, undergraduate enrollment dropped by 5.5 percent since 2013.

Despite those numbers, Springfield College will see its incoming class increase by 120 first-year students from the previous academic year.