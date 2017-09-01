“Special sitting” to be held at Supreme Judicial Court in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hold what’s called “a special sitting” in Greenfield next month.

Every year, the state’s highest court holds a special sitting in a city or town, to provide community members an opportunity to see what they do, and this year they chose Greenfield.

The “SJC’s” special sitting will take place October 3rd inside Courtroom 5, on the fourth floor of the Greenfield Courthouse.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s Chief Justice, along with the six associate justices, will hear oral arguments on a broad range of criminal and civil cases.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

“It’s a fascinating way to see how the process works and to really understand that the SJC is here for the whole state,” said Jennifer Donahue, Public Information Officer, Supreme Judicial Court.

If you can’t physically make it to the event, you’ll be able to watch it online. Suffolk University streams all of the special sittings online.

Last year, the SJC held their special sitting in Lawrence, and in New Bedford in 2015.