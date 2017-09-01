South Hadley residents want affordable housing at former Big Y location

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some South Hadley residents want to see the former Big Y turned into affordable housing.

For the starters, the town would first need to own the property and there are several steps the town would have to go through to win the approval to build.

Thursday night, some residents voiced concern about the locations becoming the site of affordable housing. The 26 acres doesn’t just include the plaza, but also the surrounding area, known as the Woodlawn section of South Hadley.

“It’s all about attracting investment,” said Mike Sullivan, South Hadley Town Administrator. “If It’s not working for investors then you have to use some of these tools, where they can sell tax credits, housing tax credits. We want to present to them a tool that developers in that area might use.”



That’s only if they’re interested. The process includes approval from The Department of Housing and Community Development, the Planning Board, and town meeting.

If they all say yes, the Attorney General has to sign off, as well. After that, there would be one more final approval.

The whole process could take about six months.