Secretary of Public Safety admits not notifying DA’s of breath test problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a chance thousands of OUI convictions could be overturned.

This goes back to a court case involving breathalyzers and questions about how these devices were calibrated.

In a letter, the Public Safety Secretary admitted the Office of Alcohol Testing failed to let District Attorneys know that certain critical documents existed.

Many of those documents showed the breathalyzer not calibrating correctly.

Attorney Joe Bernard has been involved with this case and believes this letter confirms his suspicion.

“He takes responsibility for not providing the documents and having documents available, not giving them to the prosecutors,” Bernard explained. “What we really need to recognize is that that next step needs to be an independent audit of the Office of Alcohol Testing.”

For the past week, DA’s across the state have not been using breath tests as evidence in court.