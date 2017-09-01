Rollover crash causing delays on both sides of I-91 in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash on I-91 southbound in Longmeadow has traffic delayed on both sides of the highway.

According to State Police in Springfield, the crash took place near the 2.8 mile marker. The left travel lane is closed in the area of the crash.

There is no word at this time on injuries.

Traffic is just as bad on the northbound side of the highway, backing up almost as far as the Connecticut state line.

