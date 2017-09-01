Roadwork factored into people making plans for holiday weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – As of Friday afternoon, MassDOT suspended all scheduled roadwork for the Labor Day weekend.

MassDOT stopped all construction projects on Massachusetts roads for the duration of the Holiday weekend through Tuesday morning.

But some residents still plan to avoid the affected highways.

“They’re still blocked and there’s a lot of all the work that they did already that is not good,” said Nancy Green. “So we’re just staying home.We’re going down the street.”

High traffic volumes are something drivers expect on Labor Day weekend.

MassDOT is advising all travelers this weekend to plan ahead and to check on traffic before setting out on the road. They suggest using Mass511, and downloading the mobile app “GoTime” for real time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Being unfocused behind the wheel also can play a huge role in slowing down traffic flow.

“Avoid distracted driving techniques such as using their cell phone whether it’s for texting or for making phone calls,” said Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley, Sandra Marsian. “Because it just makes it an unsafe road environment.”

In addition to avoiding distractions, Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver emphasized the importance of driving sober or using a designated driver. He said this will ensure you reach your holiday destination safely.

MassDOT is urging travelers to take your trash with you, until you find a proper receptacle. Littering can result in a $5,000 fine for the first offense.