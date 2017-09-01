Photos: American Red Cross volunteers in Texas

As roads begin to become passable in the Houston area, some shelter residents and their pets that accompanied them to the shelter, begin to return home. Houston, Texas (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Event based volunteers facilitate the feeding line at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Jennifer lived in Beaumont, Texas before moving to Houston five years ago. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Ten-year-old Kortney hugs a Red Cross worker after sharing his experience of being air rescued by the Coast Guard following Hurricane Harvey. Houston, Texas (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

18 month-old Julia enjoys a hot lunch of lasagna at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Red Cross Mega Shelter in Houston, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Red Cross workers speaks with Houston Police Department. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Volunteers unload and palletize boxes of cots for distribution to shelter sites. District One Headquarters, Houston, Texas (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Volunteers transport warm meals into the George Junior High School. Rosenburg, Texas. (Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross)

Voluneteers Joe Vich, Connie and David Icenhower plan routes for mobile feeding near Corpus Christi. (Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross)

Anna and her granddaughter Leeonah stand in their living room looking at the gaping hole in their roof due to Hurricane Harvey's category 4 landfall. Port Aransas, Texas (Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross)