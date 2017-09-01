Park creates plaque to quack the story of Ozzie the beloved duck

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When Ozzie the Moscovy duck was killed at Stanley Park in Westfield, his story spread across the globe. Now, six years later, the park is keeping his memory alive.

Ozzie was beaten and killed by a teenager in 2011. Ozzie is buried by the Stanley Park office and a program called Pennies for Ozzie funded this metal statue of Ozzie at his favorite place…the duck pond. But these static reminders are easy to miss. They don’t quack his story quite loud enough.

So a park volunteer named Matthew Soliwada came up with the idea of placing this plaque near the pond.

It’s interactive. Scan the QR code and you can read all about Ozzie.

“When people do come by here and see his statue, they have a chance to go out and read about why he was here. He was a lovable duck. So many people loved him all over not only the country, but the world when he passed away,” explained Stanley Park Managing Director, Robert McKean.

Ozzie even befriended an elderly lady named Lena Petrucelli, who wrote a poem called Ode to Ozzie before he death at age 107. A bench is memorialized at the park in her name.

McKean told 22News the sign will be put up sometime next week in a visible area near his best friends, the Canada Geese.