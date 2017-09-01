New England Nation premieres September 3

(WWLP) – Starting September 3, 2017 New England Nation airs weekly, Sundays 11:00 a.m. on The CW Springfield.

New England Nation is exclusive coverage and analysis of the New England Patriots 2017-18 season. Taking you inside the game with angles and insights you can get nowhere else.

Keys to the Game: Each week, Andy Gresh breaks down the keys to a Patriots win with Yianni Kourakis and Mark Dondero. Which players, schemes, and strategies will be essential for the Patriots to win?

Inside the Locker Room: Ruthie Polinksy goes 1-on-1 with a member of the Patriots to talk about football and some off the field topics.

The Roundtable: Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero, Andy Gresh and Ruthie Polinksy discuss the Patriots matchup and all the big talking points surrounding the Super Bowl champs.

Game Breakdown: Andy Gresh joins Yianni Kourakis to break down a key play from the previous week. From start to finish, how did the play come to fruition?

Social Blitz: Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero and Andy Gresh respond to questions and comments submitted from our and fans viewers on Facebook and Twitter.

Game Picks: All four hosts predict an outcome for the Patriots game with reasons behind their specific score choice.

WWLP Vice President and General Manager Bill Pepin said, “After winning the Super Bowl five times, the viewers in this area can’t get enough of their Pats. So, we’re very pleased to continue our annual tradition of airing these pre-season games.”

22News will air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Thursday or Sunday Night Football.

Currently scheduled games include:

September 7: Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots

October 22: Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots

November 12: New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos

