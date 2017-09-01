MBTA ads pulled after some called them racially insensitive

BOSTON (AP) — Two large ads at one of Boston’s busiest transit hubs have been removed after some people complained they were racially insensitive.

The ads for Samsung’s Knox cellphone security feature in South Station said: “We’ll keep your work stuff safe if you go to Alewife and your phone goes to Mattapan.” Alewife and Mattapan are stops on a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trolley line.

City Councilor Tito Jackson says the ads appeared to suggest that people who live in the largely minority neighborhood of Mattapan are thieves who steal phones.

Samsung in a statement to The Boston Globe said the ads were meant to suggest that people might forget their phone on a train and apologized.

An MBTA spokesman says advertising in South Station is controlled by the company that manages the building.