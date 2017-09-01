Man arrested after police pursuit, crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29 year-old man from West Springfield was taken to the hospital after Holyoke police say he crashed a stolen car while trying to avoid being pulled over.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer told 22News that Emmanuel Rivera is now facing several charges following the pursuit and crash early Friday morning.

Cournoyer said that the incident began just after 12:40 A.M., when an officer tried to pull over the silver Honda Civic Rivera was driving on Hampden Street, due to a headlight violation. Cournoyer said that Rivera did not stop, however, and kept going on Hampden Street, turning onto Northampton Street, and then again onto Dwight Street.

On Dwight Street, Cournoyer says that Rivera began to pick up speed, and the officer started to back off. Ultimately, he ended up hitting a brick wall at Dwight and Linden Street, but tried to continue on. However, by this point other officers had arrived in the area, and Rivera stopped.

Police ordered Rivera to the ground, but Cournoyer said he did not comply, so he was forced to the ground and was arrested. Rivera was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his injuries in the crash, but is expected to survive.

Cournoyer said that it turned out the vehicle Rivera was driving had been reported stolen out of downtown Holyoke.

Rivera is now facing charges of operating to endanger, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, destruction of property, driving with a revoked license, failure to stop for police, and an equipment violation.