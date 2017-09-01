Labor Day weekend activities for families in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you and your family staying local for Labor Day weekend? Valerie Smart, Publisher from The413Mom.com, shared family-friendly activities around Western Mass this weekend.
1) Apple Picking Season has begun!
Bashista Orchards
160 East Street, Southampton
Open 7 days for PYO 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Apex Orchards
225 Peckville Road, Shelburne
Open 7 days for PYO, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
September 2: PYO apples, bounce house, live music, tractor rides
Echo Hill Orchards
101 Wilbraham Road, Monson
September 2-4: PYO apples, tractor rides 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2) Yankee Candle Fall Weekend Fun
25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield
September 2 & 3 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Paint a Pumpkin, hay rides, face painting
3) HOME Outdoor Movie Screening
September 2, 8 p.m.
Gran-Val Scoop, 223 Granby Road, Granville
FREE
4) Last weekend for Once Upon a Time Fairytale Exhibit
Springfield Science Museum
21 Edwards St., Springfield.
Exhibit ends September 3
FREE for Springfield residents
5) Old Sturbridge Village
1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge
Through Labor Day: FREE admission for up to 3 children with one full-price adult admission