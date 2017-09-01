Labor Day weekend activities for families in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Are you and your family staying local for Labor Day weekend? Valerie Smart, Publisher from The413Mom.com, shared family-friendly activities around Western Mass this weekend.

1) Apple Picking Season has begun!

Bashista Orchards

160 East Street, Southampton

Open 7 days for PYO 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apex Orchards

225 Peckville Road, Shelburne

Open 7 days for PYO, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

September 2: PYO apples, bounce house, live music, tractor rides

Echo Hill Orchards

101 Wilbraham Road, Monson

September 2-4: PYO apples, tractor rides 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2) Yankee Candle Fall Weekend Fun

25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield

September 2 & 3 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Paint a Pumpkin, hay rides, face painting

3) HOME Outdoor Movie Screening

September 2, 8 p.m.

Gran-Val Scoop, 223 Granby Road, Granville

FREE

4) Last weekend for Once Upon a Time Fairytale Exhibit

Springfield Science Museum

21 Edwards St., Springfield.

Exhibit ends September 3

FREE for Springfield residents

5) Old Sturbridge Village

1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge

Through Labor Day: FREE admission for up to 3 children with one full-price adult admission