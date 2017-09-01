It is illegal to operate a boat under the influence

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to spend your Labor Day out on the water, there are ways to do so safely and responsibly.

Marking the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day weekend is one of the last opportunities people get to enjoy their time on the water.

Workers at Brunelle’s Marina told 22News they encourage people to be responsible when drinking on their boats.

“Pack a cooler and stuff like that. Not to drink in excess because there are a lot of boaters out there, just be aware. If you’re going to be out there, this is a big weekend so environmental police and other agencies are out there patrolling the river at this time because they know it is the last big weekend,” said James Brunelle of Brunelle’s Marina.

Under state law, operating any vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to you losing your driver’s license.

Stephanie Gatzounas of Chicopee told 22News, “Just drinking in moderation and knowing when to take it easy. If you know you’re going to be driving the boat again at some point it’s time to stop drinking and play it safe.”

Depending on how far you plan to go out on the water this weekend, the Coast Guard recommends you leave a float plan with friends or family members on shore. Your float plan should include information someone needs in case you need to be rescued.

All boats should be equipped with VHF-FM marine radios to call for help in case of emergencies.