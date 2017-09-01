Islamic Society donates to Hurricane Harvey victims during Eid celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts donated to the victims of Hurricane Harvey during a special holiday celebration.

Eid Ul Adha celebrates the pilgrimage Muslims take every year to Mecca and the event where Muslim’s believe Abraham sacrificed his son’s life to God, and God switched him out with a lamb instead.

The holiday embodies what it means to be Muslim.

“It just really represents all of our values, the respect that we have for each other, the sacrifices that we’re supposed to make for both our benefit and the benefit of others”, says Agawam resident Alvira Khan. “It’s really a meaningful holiday for us.”

The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts celebrated today with a prayer and a special $500 donation to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which was presented to Mayor Sarno.

The donation made to the victims of Hurricane Harvey supports what the meaning of this holiday is all about- making sacrifices to support others in the community who are less fortunate.

“One of the five pillars of Islam is to give 2.5% of your income in charity and that’s not kindness”, says the President of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts, Kimat Khatak. “It is an order of God.”

The prayer emphasized on praying for peace and relief for victims in Houston.

The Society says they will be doing more fundraisers to support Harvey victims.