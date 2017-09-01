Injured woman found near Connecticut River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rescuers found a woman wet and shivering near the Connecticut River, after jumping from the North End Bridge Friday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that a call about a car in the river came in at 6:58 A.M. When fire District Chief Murphy got to the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club near the North End Bridge, he found a woman on the other side of the fence who was wet and shivering.

Leger says that firefighters cut the fence to get to the 38 year-old woman. She was suffering from an injured arm, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The woman’s car was later located, not in the water, but at the Cumberland Farms at the North End Bridge Rotary in West Springfield.

Leger said that the woman had admitted to firefighters she had left her car at the convenience store, walked to the middle of the bridge, and then jumped into the river.