Heroin, pot, guns seized in Northampton drug raid

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Heroin, oxycodone, marijuana, and guns were seized during a raid on a Northampton apartment early Friday morning, and two people are now facing a variety of charges.

According to a news release from Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, Casey Edward Howard, 31, and Derek Robert Woofenden, 37, were both arrested during the raid on 187 Main Street, Apartment 3, where both men live.

The chief says that members of the State Police STOP team entered the apartment first, due in part to the possibility that the suspects had guns. In total, Kasper says, officers recovered 57 bags of heroin, 52 oxycodone pills, approximately five pounds of marijuana and some 21 plants, as well as a shotgun, a 17mm rifle, and four different kinds of ammunition.

Howard is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Shotgun without an FID Card

Possession of a 17 Millimieter Rifle without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.50 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.308 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.45 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card as a Person with Two Prior Convictions for Violent Crimes or Serious Drug Offenses (.300 caliber ammunition)

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (57 bags of heroin)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (Approximately/estimated 5 pounds of marijuana)

Possessionof Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (52 Oxycodone pills)

Manufacturing Tetrahydrocannabinol, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (Marijuana in glass tube with butane)

Manufacturing/Cultivation of a Class D Substance, Marijuana, as a Second or Subsequent Offense (21 Marijuana Plants)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws

Woofenden faces these charges:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute (57 bags of Heroin)

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute (52 Oxycodone pills)

Manufacturing/Cultivation of a Class D Substance, Marijuana (21 Marijuana Plants)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Approximately/estimated 5 pounds of marijuana)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws