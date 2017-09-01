Harvey’s gone, but water remains

(NBC News) The rain from Harvey has moved out of Texas, but the water is not gone.

On Friday the mayor of Houston warned some neighborhoods could continue to see flood levels climb for up to 15 days.

“Water continued to be released from reservoirs for next 10 to 15 days. I’m asking for people in these areas to leave their homes,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

In some Houston neighborhoods boats are still the only way in and out, and more victims fleeing the waters continue to show up at more than 200 shelters across the strike zone.

“The shelter mission is the biggest battle we have right now as well,” says FEMA Administrator Brock Long. “Obviously we have rolled a tremendous number of assets to supportive life sustaining efforts in shelters.”

The Red Cross says its shelters across the state will be open as long as necessary.

