Harvey having an effect at the gas pump

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What was once Hurricane Harvey is now impacting prices at the gas pump. Some drivers in the area have reported a 10-15% rise in pump prices overnight.

When it comes to gas prices, it’s always an issue of supply and demand. Hurricane Harvey shut down several refineries, including a major Northeast oil well, so the supply is down, but demand is up because people are traveling for the long holiday weekend.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is tapping into the nation’s strategic oil reserves to try to slow the spiking prices.

Drivers told 22News that they are definitely feeling the financial impact.

“It’s affecting my wallet. It affects people’s travel plans for the long holiday weekend. I’m sure it impacts a lot of things. Just paying extra money for what was 10 or 15 cents cheaper last week,” Kelly Woods of Chicopee said.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas here in the Springfield area is $2.47; about 40 cents more expensive than this time last year.

Experts predict prices to rise sharply, but only for a short time. Some gulf refineries are already starting to come back on-line.

Massachusetts is also somewhat shielded from high prices, because we get some of our supply from the Mid-Atlantic states and Canada.