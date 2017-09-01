Gray House needs donations to feed hungry in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gray House is the agency that provides food for hundreds of families in Springfield’s North End neighborhood. Now, they need our help to raise $20,000.

That money generates the purchase of many more thousands of dollars from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“There is a huge need in this community. There are over 223,000 people who face food insecurities,” explained Gray House Executive Director Teresa Spaziani-Liberti.

Gray House hopes to raise the $20,000 through online donations with its “Fill the Plate, Feed a Family Challenge.” Click here to learn more and to donate.