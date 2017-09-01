Grandmother, grandson killed in alleged drugged-driving crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Thursday was supposed to be Taylor Johnson’s first day of 7th grade, according to his family.

The 12-year-old boy and his 59-year-old grandmother Marsha Crowley were killed a car crash on Mendon Road Wednesday afternoon.

Woonsocket police said the driver, 57-year-old Michael Beaucage, crashed into a utility pole around 4:54 p.m. He was arrested by police and is accused of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Crowley and Johnson, both of Central Falls, died as a result of their injuries, police said. A 10-year-old boy who was also in the car survived, and was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“She was special,” Crowley’s son Eric Gauvin said. He said his mother was raising her two grandchildren because her daughter, Heather Cabral, died suddenly two years ago.

“I love them, I miss them,” he said. “And the world is missing two great people.” He said the 10-year-old boy, another grandchild of Crowley’s, has been released from the hospital.

Gauvin said Beaucage was Crowley’s on-and-off boyfriend, and struggled with addiction. Crowley always tried to help him. Gauvin wasn’t all that surprised to hear the 57-year-old man had crashed his car while allegedly under the influence.

“Devastated nonetheless,” he said. “I don’t hate him. I feel sorry for him. Because who wants to live with this?”

Gauvin said he doesn’t believe his mother ever would have allowed her grandchildren into the car if she knew Beaucage was using drugs.

Beaucage was charged with two counts of driving to endanger – death resulting, DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was held on $30,000 surety bail after his arraignment, and had not posted bail as of Thursday afternoon.

A woman who identified herself at Beaucage’s daughter outside of court told Eyewitness News she did not plan to bail her father out.

“He should definitely be put away, and deal with his own demons,” Gauvin said.