General Pierce Bridge closed for emergency repairs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge between Montague and Greenfield is being shut down, while MassDOT makes emergency repairs.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Mayor Bill Martin’s office, repair crews are working on a distressed deck area near the bridge’s center line.

Repairs had been expected to be finished at around 5:00 Friday afternoon, but the mayor’s office now says that that will take longer, because work is not beginning until about 3:00 P.M.

Drivers hoping to get between Greenfield and Montague should instead take the bridge on Turners Falls Road, or the Gill-Montague Bridge while the repairs are underway.